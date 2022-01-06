New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

