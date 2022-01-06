New Residential Investment Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

