New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 125 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 72,985 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

