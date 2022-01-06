New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 174 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

