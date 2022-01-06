New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 65,638 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ternium were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

