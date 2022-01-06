New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after buying an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

