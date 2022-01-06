New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 41 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,068 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $502.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.