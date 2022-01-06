NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 690 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.