NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.07 and a one year high of $118.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

