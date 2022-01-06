NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. 39,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

