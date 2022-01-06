NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.82. 11,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

