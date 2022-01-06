NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $587,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $349.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.88 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

