NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NEXE Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 54,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,796. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.66.

