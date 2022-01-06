NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexImmune by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexImmune by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexImmune by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexImmune by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.