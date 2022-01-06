NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Declares Dividend of GBX 160

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.16) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 7,846 ($105.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,067.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,974.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($118.58) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($124.65) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($117.66).

In other news, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,566.64).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

