Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading Up 6.9%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

