Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading Up 6.9%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
