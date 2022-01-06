NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Up 249.6% in December

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, a growth of 249.6% from the November 30th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $977,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $4,800,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $737,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGCA stock remained flat at $$9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.