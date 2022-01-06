NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 2,395,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

