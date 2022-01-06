Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.