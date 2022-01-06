NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the November 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,110. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

