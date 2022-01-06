Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 81.1% in December

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NTTYY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 161,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

