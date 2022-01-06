Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $453.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

