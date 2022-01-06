Noir (NOR) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $228,660.26 and approximately $415.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,455,047 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

