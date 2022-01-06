Northeast Investment Management Acquires 13,668 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $105.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

