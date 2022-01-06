Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

