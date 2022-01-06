Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Cut to $1.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
NAK opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.65. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
