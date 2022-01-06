Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Cut to $1.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NAK opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.65. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 913,847 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.