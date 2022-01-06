Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $25.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.