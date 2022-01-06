NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.39

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 26702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.67.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $205,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $96,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

