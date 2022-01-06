NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get NovoCure alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.59 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.