NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

