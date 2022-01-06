NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

NU opened at $9.04 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

