Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

