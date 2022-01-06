Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NAC stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.