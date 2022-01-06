Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

JFR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.