Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JRO stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

