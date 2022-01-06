Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.69.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
