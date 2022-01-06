Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.