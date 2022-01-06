Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

