NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 39,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.47. 573,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,757,578. The firm has a market cap of $718.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

