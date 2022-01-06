Nyerium Market Capitalization Reaches $14,935.79 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $14,935.79 and $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,508,424 coins and its circulating supply is 35,623,796 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

