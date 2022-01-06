Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.80. Nyxoah shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

NYXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

