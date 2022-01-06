Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 274.1% in December

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.