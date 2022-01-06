Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BKOR remained flat at $$18.20 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

