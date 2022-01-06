Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) vs. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Critical Review

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.86 $28.15 million $4.34 12.30 Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.82 $13.69 million $2.14 8.14

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 30.84% 10.91% 1.12% Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.