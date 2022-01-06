Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,689,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

