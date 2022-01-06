Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $222,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

