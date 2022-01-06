Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,990 ($26.82) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.60) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.64).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,605.50 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,715.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,806.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.07 billion and a PE ratio of -80.68. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,542.50 ($20.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,888 ($38.92).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.