Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in December

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OYIEF remained flat at $$4.28 during trading on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.
Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile
