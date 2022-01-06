Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 10.35.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.40. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 6.05 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

