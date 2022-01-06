Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

NYSE ODC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.