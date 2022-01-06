Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $195.02

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $195.02 and last traded at $198.91, with a volume of 10186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.59.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.92.

Get Okta alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.